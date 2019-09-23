Diam Company LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN); Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Holder Cortina Asset Management Raised Holding by $347,598 as Share Price Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 12,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 241,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, up from 228,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $820.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 72,648 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 53,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 566,164 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, up from 512,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 4.40M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 54,412 shares to 110,661 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 425,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Marietta Invest Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Alphamark Ltd owns 1,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 96,591 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 719,249 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd invested in 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Ltd Company has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 79.64 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 654,135 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation has 39,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 800 shares. Cap Guardian Company owns 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 196,289 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation owns 74,117 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). King Wealth has 12,549 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 57,361 shares to 268,582 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 105,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,723 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR).