Diam Company LTD Boosted Vale S A (VALE) Position by $448,266; As Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Value Rose, Wexford Capital LP Boosted Its Stake by $7.19 Million

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 1621.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 62,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 66,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, up from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.51. About 903,204 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 34,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 327,721 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 293,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 16.48M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/04/2018 – Vale Iron Output Falls as CEO Chases Value Over Volume (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN; 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS ECONOMIES WORKING NORMALLY DESPITE TRADE TENSIONS; 15/05/2018 – ASHMORE BOOSTED IBN, PBR/A, VALE, LOMA, SIMO IN 1Q: 13F

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 10,181 shares to 66,811 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,250 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 2,315 shares. Hartford Invest Com reported 16,270 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fiduciary Tru Company has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Tortoise Invest Management Lc has 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Company Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Advisor Prns Ltd Company holds 3,282 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 562,908 were reported by Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Incorporated. Asset One Com Ltd reported 71,314 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 5,428 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mngmt Service Inc reported 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.05% stake. Cwm Ltd Company stated it has 155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advisors has invested 0.45% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

