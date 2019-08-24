Diam Company LTD Boosted Position in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) as Stock Value Declined; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Price Rose, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Trimmed Stake by $6.74 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 240,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 430,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, down from 671,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 2.06M shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES 4Q NET 120.1M RUPEES VS 54.2M; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Global Management’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S TALKS WITH MOMENTIVE SUITORS SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGE; 31/05/2018 – Apollo’s Jupiter Grapples With $1 Billion Debt as Gas Hedges End; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust Prime RMBS; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT ON SOLAR TOWER

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 59,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 388,994 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 329,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 1.38 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 3.54 million shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 5,878 shares. Capital Assoc invested in 9,500 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 8,128 were reported by Advisory Network Limited Liability Corporation. Compton Capital Management Ri holds 0.09% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 7,700 shares. Kayne Anderson LP holds 32,555 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hillhouse Mngmt reported 161,437 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 5.50M shares. The New York-based Tiger Legatus Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 4.3% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 1.96M shares. First Republic accumulated 302,897 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 12,154 shares.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: VMware, Hasbro, Pivotal, Carbon Black, TSG, Arsenal, Summit – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Apollo Global approached media company Tegna for a deal earlier this year: WSJ – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hilton Grand Vacations pops on takeover story – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brandywine Realty Trust 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty Trust: The Cons Outweigh The Pros – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.