Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (DEO) Stock Rose While Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Lowered Holding; Bbva Compass Bancshares Decreased V F (VFC) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 9,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,302 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 585,899 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (DEO) by 59.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 26,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,723 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 43,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $170.49. About 224,010 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 152,398 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $231.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 41,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:UL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. The insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462. The insider Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Ind (BND) by 7,348 shares to 58,651 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).