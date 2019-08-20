Diageo Plc New Adr (DEO) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $490,830 as Market Value Declined; American Airlines Group (AAL) Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $1.35 Million as Stock Declined

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 43,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 102,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 59,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 3.80 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Diageo Plc New Adr (DEO) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 3 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3,152 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515.70 million, down from 3,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Diageo Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $166.95. About 317,478 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 127 shares to 2,127 shares, valued at $124.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30,758 shares to 16,159 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,713 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.