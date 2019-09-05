Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Value Declined While Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Cut Holding by $439,937; Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stock Rose While Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Trimmed by $16.93 Million Its Stake

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $169.44. About 514,006 shares traded or 51.33% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 147,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 193,788 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.47M, down from 340,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $152.01. About 85,123 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 54,809 shares to 164,252 shares, valued at $21.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 240,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $42.41M for 21.59 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 53,486 shares to 332,585 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC).