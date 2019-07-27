Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Rose While Hansberger Growth Investors LP Trimmed Its Position by $439,937; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Stake In Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) Was Has Raised

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04M, up from 244,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 400,154 shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “D.C. United’s new captain is … Captain Morgan? – Washington Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,311 shares to 113,857 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Pwr has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signaturefd invested in 0.23% or 26,744 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.47% or 82,338 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.29% or 24,198 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Mgmt invested in 55,245 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,001 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management accumulated 39,633 shares. Cincinnati Finance has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Trust Na has 1.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 81,915 shares. Jefferies Grp Llc reported 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 1.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.51M shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 16.55M shares. Cumberland Advsrs holds 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,650 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corp owns 132,141 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd owns 12,077 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.