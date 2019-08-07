Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Parkwood Has Lowered Holding by $836,190 as Stock Value Declined; Polygon Management LTD Increased Its Dht Holdings (DHT) Holding by $424,000; Shares Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 1.03 million shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 5,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 38,243 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 43,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $163.74. About 221,490 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,881 shares to 17,147 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 2,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

