Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Trimmed Its Holding by $439,937 as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Kynikos Associates LP Upped Position

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172.63. About 219,242 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Ltd Com holds 26,043 shares. Family Capital Tru has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 35,008 were accumulated by Tru Of Oklahoma. 373,322 are owned by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. The Florida-based Butensky And Cohen Security Incorporated has invested 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Invest Counsel holds 180,450 shares or 12.59% of its portfolio. Iberiabank reported 71,816 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Investment Management stated it has 33,647 shares or 5.53% of all its holdings. Utd American (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 10.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 121,490 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.02% stake. 1.25M were accumulated by First Trust Lp. Roberts Glore And Inc Il holds 2.67% or 22,477 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP holds 23,500 shares. Ssi Invest Management Incorporated has 8,890 shares.

