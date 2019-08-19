Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Enterprise Financial Services Has Lifted Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 109.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 37,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 71,526 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 34,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 12.49M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $166.95. About 284,567 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares to 48,279 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS).

