Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Bahl & Gaynor Lowered Holding in Intel (INTC) as Stock Price Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $168.14. About 514,701 shares traded or 66.80% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 54,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 930,570 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.97M, down from 985,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 13.84M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares to 48,279 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 28,062 shares to 90,321 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Ser A (NYSE:CE) by 18,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% stake. Edgar Lomax Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 750,483 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lincoln Corporation holds 0.08% or 37,333 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 1.12% or 245,309 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Llc holds 10,930 shares. Midas invested in 1.56% or 68,200 shares. 66,242 are owned by Asset Strategies. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora reported 2.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Excalibur Mgmt reported 28,356 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc reported 258,396 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 496,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Company Ltd Llc holds 105,046 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,056 activity.