Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered Holding; Alpine Associates Management Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $1.06 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 8.36 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $168.03. About 605,352 shares traded or 82.02% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars +1.3% after surprise Q4 profit – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CZR May 31st Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 101,628 shares to 740,336 shares, valued at $135.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 174 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 637,174 shares. Prudential Inc owns 338,902 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Incorporated owns 896,553 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 441,259 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Silver Point Capital Lp stated it has 16.23 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 102,712 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And invested in 14.75 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Nicholas Investment Prtn Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 355,132 shares. Invesco reported 552,703 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 269,058 shares. Bamco owns 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 746,246 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has 162,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cleararc holds 14,970 shares.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares to 44,787 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).