Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $439,937; As Illinois Tool Wks Com Stk (ITW) Valuation Rose, Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed by $935,220 Its Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (ITW) by 71.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,626 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 9,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 1.15 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $170.26. About 277,954 shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Using This Dip To Buy Back Into Illinois Tool Works – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In July – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illinois Tool Works: An Optimistic Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares to 10,199 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL) by 25,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. $1.99 million worth of stock was sold by Hartnett John R. on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $648.29 million for 19.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bamco accumulated 344 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd holds 0% or 163 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.28% or 7,406 shares. Geode Cap Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 5,798 shares. First Retail Bank Of Newtown holds 0.1% or 2,604 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.37% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 24,866 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.25% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 10,646 shares. Miller Investment LP owns 10,665 shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,564 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 23,198 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Peddock Advsrs Ltd reported 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fayez Sarofim And reported 12,959 shares. First City has 1.39% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Diageo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Might Be the Most Anticipated Marijuana Deal of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Alcohol Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 24, 2018.