Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Cut Position as Stock Price Declined; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Triple Frond Partners Trimmed Position by $35.61 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $152.31. About 179,021 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $164.05. About 136,720 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 53,486 shares to 332,585 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).

