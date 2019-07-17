Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased Stake by $439,937; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $482,850 as Share Price Rose

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,379 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 24,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 5.59M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $170.16. About 362,069 shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Management owns 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 116,041 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cap Guardian Tru Com accumulated 541 shares or 0% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 86,406 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 7,378 shares. Ghp Investment reported 7,167 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,152 shares. Hartford Management accumulated 0.39% or 182,979 shares. Caxton LP accumulated 1.19% or 110,110 shares. First Fincl Corporation In owns 0.89% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,991 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 113,604 shares. Sumitomo Life has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12M for 30.85 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 281 shares to 18,428 shares, valued at $32.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 53,486 shares to 332,585 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).