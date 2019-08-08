Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased Stake as Shares Declined; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Value Rose, Nbw Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $845,328

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 6,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 71,280 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 77,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.77. About 605,602 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.84. About 133,036 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares to 48,279 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $846.19 million for 30.38 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 10,190 shares to 104,449 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 41,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).