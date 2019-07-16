Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased Its Holding by $439,937 as Stock Rose; Advisors Capital Management Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Lifted by $484,664

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $170.85. About 325,928 shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 2,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,102 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58M, up from 69,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.21. About 2.30 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares to 44,787 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 13,297 shares to 138,741 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,477 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 5,572 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund stated it has 0.63% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sun Life invested in 1,303 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Family Tru holds 2,675 shares. Florida-based Sabal Commerce has invested 2.67% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Westfield Cap Mngmt Company Limited Partnership invested in 0.81% or 561,167 shares. Epoch Prtn accumulated 690,636 shares or 0.57% of the stock. King Wealth accumulated 43,601 shares. Cwm invested in 0.2% or 53,394 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Inc has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Novare Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.87% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 29,324 shares. Camarda Financial Lc holds 0.08% or 212 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Boston Research And Mngmt holds 25,457 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bankshares & reported 0.62% stake.

