Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined; Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Boeing (BA) Holding by $1.20 Million as Market Value Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 186,652 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, down from 189,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 194,717 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,944 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19 million, down from 56,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pernod-Ricard To Buy Bourbon Whiskey Maker Castle Brands For $223M – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 4,543 shares to 254,386 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf by 18,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cla.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2.11% stake. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S&Co holds 2,020 shares. Insight 2811 Inc invested in 0.78% or 2,680 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Columbus Circle Investors has 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Contravisory Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moody State Bank Division has 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.90M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 41,626 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 2,849 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Wolverine Asset Management reported 18,026 shares. Advent Capital De holds 0.18% or 65,500 shares. 6,654 are owned by Peoples Financial Corporation. Amalgamated National Bank has 0.75% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares to 43,636 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing Stock Is Flying Too High – Yahoo News” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Textron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GOOGL, BA, NIO – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.