Diageo plc (DEO) Reaches $165.38 After 5.00% Up Move; American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.60% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $165.38. About 115,532 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six yearsThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $98.82 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $173.65 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DEO worth $4.94 billion more.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water has $12800 highest and $103 lowest target. $115’s average target is -6.68% below currents $123.23 stock price. American Water had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $114 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo downgraded American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) rating on Wednesday, March 27. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $111 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $12800 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. See American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $111 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $114 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Boenning & Scattergood Rating: Hold Maintain

The stock increased 1.68% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 231,894 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Water Works Is Already Fully Valued – American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Missouri American Water Announces 2019 Firefighter Grant Program – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water Among Nation’s Top Military Friendly® Employers with Gold Designation – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.26 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 38.4 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Llc reported 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 178,832 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.19% or 6,831 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Lenox Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.14% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1.11M shares. 173 are held by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 197,146 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has invested 0.68% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Pictet North America Advisors Sa has invested 0.13% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 45,857 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 2,514 are held by First National. Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $98.82 billion. The firm offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. It has a 25.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, CÃ®roc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie: Diageo Poised For Higher American Sales, Market Share – Benzinga” with publication date: December 15, 2018.