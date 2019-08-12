Diageo plc (DEO) Reaches $165.34 After 5.00% Up Move; Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Shorts Up By 29.07%

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) had an increase of 29.07% in short interest. PHAS’s SI was 571,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.07% from 442,800 shares previously. With 406,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s short sellers to cover PHAS’s short positions. The SI to Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.86%. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 54,219 shares traded. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.99% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.34. About 114,680 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $97.99 billion. The firm offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. It has a 25.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, CÃ®roc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company has market cap of $218.14 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

