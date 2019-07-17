Diageo plc (DEO) Is At $170.16 Formed Wedge; Private Capital Management Has Decreased Universal Health Services (UHS) Stake

Diageo plc (DEO) formed wedge up with $183.77 target or 8.00% above today’s $170.16 share price. Diageo plc (DEO) has $101.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $170.16. About 362,069 shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) stake by 37.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc sold 57,955 shares as Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)’s stock declined 9.13%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 97,793 shares with $13.08M value, down from 155,748 last quarter. Universal Health Services Inc now has $12.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $133.97. About 367,323 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 23, 2019

Private Capital Management Llc increased Smartfinancial Inc. stake by 145,465 shares to 341,329 valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) stake by 1.23 million shares and now owns 1.29 million shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Universal Health Services had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Monday, March 4 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Thursday, February 28. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $145 target.