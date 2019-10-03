Diageo Plc (DEO) Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $93.22 Million; Theleme Partners Llp Holding in Micron Technology (MU) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.70M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 5.10M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 541 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 74,926 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91B, down from 75,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $160.78. About 82,737 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,009 shares to 96,004 shares, valued at $10.73 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy In (NASDAQ:FANG) by 950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd Us.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo preps for potential strike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo faces potential strike in Scotland – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: Assessing The 3.6% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Large Option Traders Are Playing The Micron Earnings Dip – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron bull expects profitable bottom – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Closes Out Fiscal 2019 Ahead of Naysayers’ Expectations – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Consolidated Investment Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.78% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). D E Shaw And holds 0.19% or 3.98M shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 3 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 470,886 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.93% or 5.20 million shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 0.1% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 199,446 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com reported 160 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America holds 0.02% or 3,246 shares in its portfolio. 581,680 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.21% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 13.93M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 91,825 shares. Citigroup Inc has 2.62 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bridgeway Management invested in 1.22% or 2.46 million shares.