Diageo Plc (DEO) Holder Rodgers Brothers Cut Position by $329,552; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 1,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13,489 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 15,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $162.52. About 459,982 shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 66.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 19,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,618 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, down from 28,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 6.06 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Group Inc Inc invested in 18,852 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 1.88 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Co invested in 150,734 shares. Cambridge Tru has 116,582 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd has 31,065 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr holds 0.08% or 3,062 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.62% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 958,914 shares. Moreover, Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raymond James Fincl Advsr owns 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 381,290 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt stated it has 195,404 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 2,642 shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.49% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Palladium Prtn reported 200,357 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 91,350 shares to 153,382 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 90,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.24 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.