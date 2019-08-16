Diageo Plc (DEO) Holder Parkwood Has Lowered Position as Share Price Declined; Chase Investment Counsel Boosted Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 5,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 38,243 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 43,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 427,133 shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.39. About 214,411 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares to 71,972 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 44,605 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 42,148 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 841,565 are owned by Ion Asset Management. Sei Invests Company invested in 0% or 5,710 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Capstone Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 141,203 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mariner Llc reported 223,597 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 41,759 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 7,790 shares. Vertex One Asset Management holds 52,000 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 28,392 shares. Strategic Ltd has invested 2.89% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Icon Advisers holds 0.05% or 4,400 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.5% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.