Diageo Plc (DEO) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Decreased Stake by $16.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined; International Business Machs Com (IBM) Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 2.60 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 101,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 31,605 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 133,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 191,895 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,862 shares to 123,711 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors International Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Information Technolog (VGT).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.57 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.