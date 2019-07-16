Diageo Plc (DEO) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Needham Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position as Valuation Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $170.85. About 325,928 shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA) PT Lowered to $427 at Credit Suisse; Sees Long-Term Gains Despite Short-Term Pains – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street set to open higher as banks rise after Citi results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 88,500 shares to 282,300 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 139,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 29,542 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,429 shares. Bailard Inc accumulated 0.24% or 10,083 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc holds 3,224 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,010 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct holds 22,781 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.34% or 7,263 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 566,794 shares. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 56 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 80,125 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Df Dent, Maryland-based fund reported 884 shares. Assetmark holds 0.03% or 7,437 shares in its portfolio. Wallington Asset Limited Liability owns 6,226 shares. 673 were reported by Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. First Citizens Bank & Tru accumulated 16,771 shares.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “New Regime Will Impact Aphria Stock – Investorplace.com” on May 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “It’s Official! This Major Pot Stock Wants a Partner – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Diageo Makes Its Move to Dominate Premium Spirits – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo’s (DEO) CEO Ivan Menezes on 2019 Interim Results, Half Year Ended 31 December 2018 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.