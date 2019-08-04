Diageo Plc (DEO) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Trimmed Holding by $439,937; Kbc Group Nv Has Increased Position in Walmart (WMT) by $15.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 78.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 154,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 352,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33M, up from 197,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart Expands Its Millennial Pursuit by Adding Harry’s Razors; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA; 25/04/2018 – Morrisons latest UK supermarket to pledge plastic waste cut; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Launches Subsidized College Education Program — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Announces New Approach for 2018 Annual Meeting Activities; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S SOFTBANK GROUP 9984.T UNLIKELY TO SELL FLIPKART SHARES TO WALMART

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 404,174 shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.64% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.10 million shares. 18,215 are held by Bbva Compass Bancshares. Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru Com holds 0.27% or 14,496 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lord Abbett And Co Limited reported 2.11M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Burney reported 65,790 shares stake. Sei Investments Com has 418,106 shares. Lpl Ltd Com invested 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 0.17% or 21,765 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 12,693 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 477,755 shares. Kepos Cap LP stated it has 61,773 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Macquarie Grp reported 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.23% or 1.47 million shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 12,977 shares to 39,608 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 92,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,186 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,311 shares to 113,857 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).

