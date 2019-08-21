Diageo Plc (DEO) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Lowered Its Holding by $439,937; Lennar (LEN) Stock Price Declined While Sound Shore Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.53 Million

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.26. About 425,964 shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 71,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.52M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 1.51 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 947,510 shares to 8.03M shares, valued at $221.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 394,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.06M for 9.73 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares to 110,611 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).