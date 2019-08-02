Diageo Plc (DEO) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Trimmed Position by $439,937 as Valuation Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $484,056 as Market Value Rose

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $192.05. About 1.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, “to conduct a comprehensive; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH DISCUSSING FACEBOOK AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK AG SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE NOTIFICATION IF USERS’ PERSONAL INFO IS MISUSED; 15/05/2018 – LEAGUE’S SALVINI COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg apologises to EU lawmakers over data leak; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Said to Face FTC Probe on Use of Personal Data (Video); 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation; 01/04/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Is Not the Problem. Lax Privacy Rules Are; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws more fire

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $168.16. About 42,398 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares to 566,623 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 53,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.75 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

