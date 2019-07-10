Diageo Plc (DEO) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; West Coast Financial Has Decreased Its Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $4.32 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $172.25. About 108,453 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.45. About 89,284 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.98 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Hedge Funds Dumped Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) At the Wrong Time – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Omnicell Inc (OMCL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OMCL, NOW, ANIK – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Omnicell Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/04/2019: ABMD,OMCL,BLRX,ABBV,BLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (NYSE:HY) by 5,008 shares to 71,880 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 8,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,004 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. $571,170 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S. Shares for $59,155 were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Natixis has 0.09% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd holds 57,373 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 11,722 shares stake. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.15% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com has 2,899 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,221 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 56,482 shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 36,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 147,971 shares. Timpani Limited Liability Corp has 1.32% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 34,105 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,728 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 500,952 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Zebra Capital has 0.59% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 13,779 shares.