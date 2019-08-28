Diageo plc (DEO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Beverages – Wineries & Distillers company, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diageo plc has 11.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 36.57% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Diageo plc has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.97% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Diageo plc and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo plc 0.00% 30.60% 10.00% Industry Average 14.69% 45.63% 9.35%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Diageo plc and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo plc N/A 166 27.96 Industry Average 797.12M 5.42B 20.48

Diageo plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Diageo plc is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Diageo plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.50 2.83

With consensus target price of $180, Diageo plc has a potential upside of 6.66%. The potential upside of the rivals is 199.18%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Diageo plc make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diageo plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diageo plc -0.25% -2.37% -0.17% 15.42% 13.88% 17.69% Industry Average 3.00% 5.44% 7.59% 15.65% 7.20% 13.52%

For the past year Diageo plc was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diageo plc are 1.5 and 0.7. Competitively, Diageo plc’s competitors have 4.04 and 1.61 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diageo plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diageo plc.

Volatility & Risk

Diageo plc has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Diageo plc’s competitors are 34.75% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

Diageo plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Diageo plc beats Diageo plc’s rivals.