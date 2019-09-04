Diageo Plc Ads (DEO) Holder Tradition Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Price Rose While Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Trimmed Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $180.88. About 46,519 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Ads (DEO) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 13,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 16,618 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 29,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $175.89. About 544,578 shares traded or 62.62% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,215 are held by Karpas Strategies Ltd. Proshare Lc owns 3,231 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 722,128 shares. Moreover, Old Natl National Bank & Trust In has 0.02% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,639 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates has 4.07% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 75,231 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Management Limited reported 175,322 shares stake. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Synovus Financial Corp reported 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Warren Averett Asset Ltd Llc reported 4,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Northern accumulated 0.01% or 236,511 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 11,929 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,040 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,800 shares to 59,092 shares, valued at $21.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 309,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Airbus Se (EADSY) by 20,170 shares to 42,155 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

