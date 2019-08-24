Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Valuation Declined While Sandy Spring Bank Decreased Its Position by $589,897; Marathon Trading Investment Management Raised El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Holding by $3.34 Million

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 3,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 57,317 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, down from 60,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 355,439 shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 572.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 257,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 302,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 44,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 401,969 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Systemwide Same-Store Sales Flat; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of `Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 1Q PROFORMA EPS 17C, EST. 17C; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in La Quinta, CA; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Packs an Extra Punch with the Launch of its New Double Protein Avocado Bowls; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 4Q PROFORMA EPS 11C, EST. 10C

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why I’m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Beverage Stocks: Macquarie Bullish On Diageo, Pepsi, But Says Constellation’s Asset Sale Was Underpriced – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,779 shares to 29,060 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) by 8,900 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 38,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,871 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Call).

More notable recent El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Influence Domino’s (DPZ) Earnings in Q4 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “El Pollo Loco Names Miguel Lozano as New Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “El Pollo Loco Expands its Roots with New Restaurant in Eastvale, CA – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Pollo Loco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “El Pollo Loco Names Jason Weintraub as New Chief Legal Officer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.