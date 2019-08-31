Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Value Declined While Etrade Capital Management Decreased by $474,982 Its Holding; Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Holding by $310,000 as Share Value Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 23.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 12,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 191,788 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 164,076 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5,378 shares to 7,188 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 3,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares to 356,779 shares, valued at $55.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,123 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

