Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Declined While Sabal Trust Co Has Raised Position by $728,610; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Valuation Rose While Scotia Capital Has Upped Holding

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 4,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 122,303 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01M, up from 117,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 663,932 shares traded or 88.81% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 16,373 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 1.11M shares traded or 19.87% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 69,082 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 527,644 shares. Peoples Finance Corp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 11,075 shares. Tradition Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 4,817 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,831 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 17,740 shares. Nbt Bank N A reported 0.4% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 4.57 million shares. Hexavest Incorporated has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3,036 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 532,685 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 329,820 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Patten Gp holds 0.21% or 4,610 shares in its portfolio. Ftb reported 0% stake. Blair William & Company Il has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 4,654 shares to 5,068 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,010 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24,279 shares to 59,118 shares, valued at $22.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,599 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).