Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Declined While Atria Investments Has Trimmed by $1.04 Million Its Position; Red Hat (RHT) Stake Held by Edgestream Partners Lp

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 80,607 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 172,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45 million, up from 91,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 6,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,001 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 12,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.99. About 196,279 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 18,137 shares to 29,504 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 46,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,018 shares. Alpine Associates Mngmt Inc reported 740,336 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc has 1,320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Com owns 584 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability reported 173,984 shares. Cap Counsel Llc New York stated it has 605,396 shares. Conning owns 7,494 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 11,066 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 114,874 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.36% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2.22 million shares. Regions Financial stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt owns 16,225 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4,040 are held by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co.