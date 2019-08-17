Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Trust Company Of Virginia Upped Stake; Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $3.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 4,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 24,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 496,994 shares traded or 54.18% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Schulhoff And has invested 1.56% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bridgeway Capital reported 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Motco holds 0.37% or 33,300 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.32% or 10,115 shares in its portfolio. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca stated it has 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Connors Investor Svcs has 0.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 622 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam Investments Limited Com reported 6,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,066 shares. Hilltop Holding has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 49,395 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas has invested 1.98% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ls Invest Advisors reported 16,337 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mairs And Pwr stated it has 1.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (Prn) by 668,000 shares to 20.41 million shares, valued at $29.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn) by 47.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 132.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.99 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This ‘Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine’ – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,375 shares to 153,358 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,577 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Motley Fool” on January 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Diageo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These Distillers Should Gain as Whiskey’s Popularity Grows – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy for March – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 01, 2019.