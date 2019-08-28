Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Cut Its Holding by $11.89 Million; Bluestein R H & Company Has Lowered Its Masimo (MASI) Stake as Stock Rose

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 72,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 269,204 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.04 million, down from 342,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.63B market cap company. It closed at $168.76 lastly. It is down 13.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $153.01. About 150,564 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,600 shares to 13,900 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Masimo (MASI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Masimo (MASI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Masimo (MASI) Hits a 52-Week High on Solid Growth Drivers – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Masimo (MASI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Gw Henssler Limited holds 3,138 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 39,683 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Impact Advsr Llc owns 0.7% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 14,954 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) reported 5,800 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 3,924 shares. 218,456 were reported by Principal Fincl Grp. The New York-based Pdts Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Cardinal Cap Management owns 15,350 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 19,464 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Management Llc has invested 0.31% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo Streamlines Products – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Diageo’s Chairman Just Spent $1.2 Million on Its Stock. Should You Buy, Too? – The Motley Fool” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.