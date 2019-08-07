Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Has Cut Position as Valuation Declined; Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 13,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $165.51. About 223,104 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 8,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $185.42. About 10.66 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/05/2018 – Godard injects anarchic spirit at Cannes with small screen cameo; 11/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for a second day in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Drops Opposition To Consumer-privacy Measure In California — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now; 23/05/2018 – Facebook suggests no compensation for European users affected by data breach; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Ordered to Comply With U.S. Tax Probe of Irish Unit; 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,371 shares to 62,067 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).