Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Upped Holding; As Discovery (Call) (DISCA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Increased Holding

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 18,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,421 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, up from 44,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $170.4. About 21,996 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (Call) (DISCA) by 131.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 479,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 843,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78M, up from 364,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Discovery Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 444,855 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK)

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3,373 shares to 17,905 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 36,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,489 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 725,000 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $429.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:PVG) by 44,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,600 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 155,056 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 25,684 shares. Stifel Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Zimmer Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.21% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 650,000 shares. Westchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 150,121 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 3.37 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boyar Asset Management reported 130,712 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust invested in 0% or 149 shares. 500,494 are held by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Cibc Markets has invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Adage Cap Prtn Group has 446,286 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 270,565 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Epoch Inv, New York-based fund reported 216,553 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 32,412 shares or 0% of the stock.

