Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $430,780 as Stock Value Declined; Abrams Bison Investments Cut Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position by $40.39 Million as Stock Price Declined

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc analyzed 2,534 shares as the company's stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,778 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 9,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $96.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $162.7. About 219,695 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc analyzed 83,627 shares as the company's stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16 million, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $489.73. About 21,038 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here is What Tao Value Reports About Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) – Yahoo Finance" on April 24, 2019

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.53 million for 13.82 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.