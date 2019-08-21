Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Price Declined While Clearbridge Investments Upped Position; Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Stock Rose While Symons Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $303,872

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 75,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 136,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sibanye Gold Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 383,352 shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: 2018 Outlook Remains Positive; 08/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)-Sibanye Gold Ltd; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THERE WAS SEISMIC EVENT ON 22 MAY AT IKAMVA MINE, KLOOF OPS, WHICH CAUSED FALL OF GROUND AND RESULTED IN INJURIES TO 3 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – Thirteen trapped underground at South African gold mine; 16/03/2018 – LONMIN PLC LMI.L – SIBANYE-STILLWATER FILES WITH COMPETITION COMMISSION; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS UNDERGROUND PROBE TO TAKE 1 WEEK; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Production Lost in 1Q to Be Recovered During Remainder of 2018; 15/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER U.S CFO SAYS WILL SHUT LOSS-MAKING PRODUCTION AT LONMIN AFTER TAKEOVER; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS S. AFRICA, U.S. PGM OPS CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 39,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 557,366 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.19 million, up from 518,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 106,642 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 39,529 shares to 567,962 shares, valued at $46.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 376,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17M shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

