Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Value Declined While Verity & Verity Has Cut Stake; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Price Declined, Ensemble Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 34,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3,662 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $631,000, down from 37,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 216,089 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 118.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 56,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 104,810 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 47,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $90.94. About 396,474 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,034 shares to 78,338 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

