Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Verity & Verity Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.91 Million as Shares Declined; As Hexcel (HXL) Stock Rose, Channing Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.23 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 40,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 756,541 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.19M, down from 796,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 16,819 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 34,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3,662 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $631,000, down from 37,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $162.62. About 107,524 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.05% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Robecosam Ag holds 372,000 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 726,521 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 64,773 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 884 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 25,107 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 401,838 shares. Hm Payson And Com owns 200 shares. M&R reported 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Legal General Public Ltd Llc reported 63,019 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 0% stake.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 37,902 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $23.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.72 million for 23.60 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28,173 shares to 94,354 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 34,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

