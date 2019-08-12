Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Trust Company Of Virginia Has Upped Its Holding by $656,727; Haverford Financial Services Raised Its U S Bancorp (USB) Position

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 4,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 24,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $165.36. About 99,030 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 16,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 46,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 30,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 799,020 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 9,455 shares to 22,505 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,838 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,463 shares to 97,009 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,029 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).