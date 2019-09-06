Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Upped Its Stake; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Cibc World Markets Decreased Its Position

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 50,786 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, up from 35,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $7.81 during the last trading session, reaching $168.17. About 874,303 shares traded or 158.02% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 8,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 51,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 59,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $97.45. About 2.94M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 18,671 shares to 8,220 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,404 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 198,255 shares to 771,987 shares, valued at $57.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 23,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66M for 38.67 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.