Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Sather Financial Group Decreased Its Stake by $7.23 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Boosted Its Holding by $136.10 Million

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 44,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 48,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 92,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 407,821 shares traded or 28.17% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.97M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,898 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares to 158,249 shares, valued at $185.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,956 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

