Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder First Manhattan Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $473,515; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Kidder Stephen W Has Boosted by $1.90 Million Its Stake

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 2,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,723 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 23,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 322,819 shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 181.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 1,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Sirius Group by 22,777 shares to 329,631 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 84,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,909 shares, and cut its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Macquarie: Diageo Poised For Higher American Sales, Market Share – Benzinga” on December 15, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo: Slow And Steady Wins The Race – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Streamlines Products – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google to Boost Cloud Security Initiatives with Chronicle – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Surges After Amazon Deal; Insys Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon And Shopify: ‘Coopetition’ At Its Best – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,350 shares to 22,408 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,078 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Capital Management has 360 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,989 shares. At Fincl Bank reported 0.1% stake. Lincoln Limited invested in 3.94% or 4,582 shares. Jabodon Pt Co reported 2.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amarillo Savings Bank invested in 1,467 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Linscomb And Williams holds 2,647 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Cypress Cap has invested 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca, California-based fund reported 8,853 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs owns 4,002 shares. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited owns 135 shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corp holds 0.97% or 1,972 shares in its portfolio. Westport Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).