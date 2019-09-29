Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $430,780; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Increased Its Stake in Copart (CPRT) by $1.57 Million

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 126.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 37,970 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 16,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 819,656 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,778 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 9,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.57. About 334,584 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 196,105 shares to 419,943 shares, valued at $28.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wingstop Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,987 shares, and cut its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods In (NYSE:MWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 65,025 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 16,193 shares. 404,760 are owned by Ashford Mgmt. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 31,854 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Element Capital Limited holds 54,097 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Toth Advisory Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). C M Bidwell reported 0.02% stake. Hm Payson And Co accumulated 0.02% or 9,227 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Hsbc Holdg Public Lc has 102,400 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 82,235 shares. The Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Il has invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).