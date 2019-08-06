DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM)’s Financial Results Comparing With The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

We will be comparing the differences between DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) and The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Broadcasting – TV industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHX Media Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 The E.W. Scripps Company 19 0.97 N/A 0.69 22.31

Demonstrates DHX Media Ltd. and The E.W. Scripps Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) and The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHX Media Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% The E.W. Scripps Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of DHX Media Ltd. shares and 81.6% of The E.W. Scripps Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.4% of The E.W. Scripps Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHX Media Ltd. -5.88% -2.7% 1.41% -26.14% -28% -13.77% The E.W. Scripps Company 1.05% 0.52% -31.87% -17.71% 20.33% -2.54%

For the past year The E.W. Scripps Company has weaker performance than DHX Media Ltd.

Summary

The E.W. Scripps Company beats DHX Media Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. The company focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., TÃ©lÃ©magino, and Family CHRGD television channels. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Twirlywoos, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Madeline, and Sonic the Hedgehog brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other segments. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and internally produced programming. The Radio segment operates 28 FM stations and 6 AM stations. The Digital segment operates local digital sites offering local news, information, and user-generated content, as well as national content and other content sources. This segment is also involved in the national digital businesses, such as Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand which informs and entertains millennial audiences with a Website, original digital video, social media, and a podcast; Newsy, an over-the-top video news service; and Midroll Media that creates original podcasts and operates a network. The Syndication and Other segment engages in the syndication of news features and comics, and other features for the newspaper industry. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E. W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.